WAGGA'S netballers retained their Riverina Regional League crown after a dominant second half allowed them to pull away from Barellan in Sunday's final at Wagga Multi-Purpose Stadium. In a rematch of last year's decider, the hosts led Barellan by just two goals at half-time before a strong 15-6 third term ensured they built a commanding 40-29 lead at the last break. Wagga kept their foot on the pedal in the final quarter to prevail 58-36, and seal their seventh title in ten years. Kate Wallace, goal defender Claudia Wheatley and centre Isabelle Hogg applied plenty of pressure to Barellan's mid-court, causing a handful of turnovers which shooters Ava Moller and Kaylah Upfield capitalised on. Wagga went through Saturday's preliminary rounds unbeaten before they accounted for Tumut 62-44 in their semi, while Barellan secured a finals spot by accounting for Griffith 46-32. OTHER NEWS Wagga coach Rosemary Clarke said they would now turn their long term focus to preparing for the state championships in June, where they will move up into the championship division after winning the division two title last year. "I have to say the leadership of Kaylah Upfield on the court was great for us, to have her back playing for Wagga was amazing," she said. "She plays for Canberra Spirit in their Premier League side, and comes back to play for us. "We generally field an under-17 team for regional league, but there was a couple of older players who turned out." Wagga's next carnival will be held at Albury in a couple of weeks' time. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/2f04fb98-0a04-43e1-94b5-63df43e978fa.JPG/r50_382_1390_1139_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg