comment,

Government funding for independent schools increased by $3338 a student over a decade, compared to $703 more per student for public schools. So, this means that government funding for private schools has increased at nearly five times the rate of public school funding over the past 10 years, according to new analysis, with predictions of a $74bn shortfall in money for public schools this decade despite the shift to a needs-based scheme. The analysis compared combined commonwealth and state government funding for schools in 2009-10 to 2019-20, based on the Productivity Commission's report on government services, released earlier this month. It was conducted by the public school advocacy group Save our Schools. In that decade, funding for private schools, which includes Catholic and independent institutions, increased by $3338 per student, adjusted for inflation, compared to $703 per student for public schools. Trevor Cobbold, an economist and national convenor for Save Our Schools, disputed claims by state and commonwealth governments that all schools had enjoyed increased funding, the Guardian Australia reported. "In nominal terms, that is true, but when you take account of inflation, the funding hasn't kept up with costs, so that means they've been cutting the real resources in public schools - and this has been happening for a decade right across the states," said Cobbold. While commonwealth funding of state school students increased by $1181 over the decade, state spending dropped in that time by $478 per student, the analysis found. "At a state level, it's also been disastrous for public schools, because state governments are the primary funders of public schools and on average, across Australia, they have cut funding," Cobbold said. In 2017, the Turnbull government passed needs-based education funding legislation based on the Schooling Resource Standard (SRS). The benchmark is an estimate of how much total public funding a school requires to meet its students' educational needs. It is based on recommendations from the 2011 Gonski review. Under the reform, overfunded independent schools would have their funding brought down to the SRS benchmark by 2029, while underfunded public schools would have their funding increased. However, Cobbold said there was an average shortfall in public school funding of $6.7bn per year between now and 2029, a total of $74bn since the 2019-2020 financial year. Meanwhile, he said, successive Coalition federal governments had increased funding to private schools such as through the $1.2bn "choice and affordability fund" - designed to soften the financial impact for non-government schools during the transition to a new funding model. "The projections are that until the end of the decade, private schools will be overfunded - [that is,] funded over 100 per cent of their Schooling Resource Standard - and public schools won't even be funded to 91 per cent," he said. The Australian Education Union's pre-budget submission has called for an "urgent" and "bold" investment in public school funding, including calling for the commonwealth to fund schools to a minimum of 100 per cent of the SRS. Cobbold said the upcoming federal election provided an opportunity to recast education funding as a key policy area, or else inequalities in funding would worsen over the rest of the decade. A spokesperson for the acting education minister said the government services report showed the commonwealth's investment had grown faster for both government and non-government schools compared to states and territories. Well, while that may not be in doubt, it doesn't address the favouritism shown to private school pupils. The federal opposition's education spokesperson, Tanya Plibersek, said a Labor government would work with states and territories to ensure every public school was "on a path to its full and fair level of funding". But is a firm specific commitment one of the many things Labor is avoiding in the lead up to the federal election, given Morrison's tactics in 2019? Displaying a marked difference, the Australian Greens education spokesperson, Dr Mehreen Faruqi, said: "The systemic underfunding of our public schools and corresponding overfunding of private schools is a national disgrace". So, in sharp contrast to the Liberal and Labor plans, the Greens are taking to the federal election a fully-costed plan to invest $32 billion in our public schools over the next decade and achieve 100 per cent funding of the Schooling Resource Standard for public schools by 2023. Now that's very welcome straight talking.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/46a3664d-baa5-4b71-89c4-eea23468ce37.jpg/r0_405_5358_3432_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg