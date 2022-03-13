sport, local-sport,

Wagga RSL fell just short of making their first grand final appearance in nine years. Only seven runs separated the Bulldogs and South Wagga after a tense finish to their preliminary final clash at Robertson Oval on Saturday. Despite coming so close to their first win over the Blues for the season, captain-coach Sam Perry was still impressed by the display from his side. "It does hurt but we were super proud of all our efforts," Perry said. "If different things go your way or you change something here or there - there are thousands of things seven runs counts towards. "We are pretty proud of our efforts but it is disappointing not to be there next week." Wagga RSL started well with a couple of key wickets before Joel Robinson took control of South Wagga's innings. The Blues co-coach made an unbeaten 104 off 125 balls. "We thought anywhere from 220 to 250 was going to be par so we thought we would be able to chase something around that," Perry said. "Joely batted tremendously and I don't think he gave a chance until he was deep in his 80s and obviously won them the game. He was class but we all know someone in their team is going to score runs at some point." READ MORE Chasing 231 for victory, Wagga RSL got off to a good start through Ethan Perry (37) before Blake Harper was able to break a 77-run stand between Jack Carey (38) and their top scorer Brad McMillan (88). As the required run rate blew out, Perry thought bringing on Alex Smeeth really made things hard. "I think we timed our run really well but to be completely honest the game changed when Smeethy came on," he said. "He bowled very well, bowled nice and full, bowled heaps of yorkers and we couldn't get him away. "I think the game plan was right, the way we approached the innings was fine but Smeethy just came on in the back and bowled really well." It was a bad weekend allround for the club who lost all four preliminary finals.

