Grimson returns home to win Young Pacers Cup

Inter Dominion-winning trainer Jason Grimson returned home for Cup success. Grimson took out his hometown feature for the first time as Ideal Dan scored a 6.4-metre win in the group three Young Pacers Cup on Friday night. After being beaten for early speed, former Junee reinsman Cameron Hart was able to find clear running when he needed it as the four-year-old went through the $100,000 mark in earnings with the win. He held off his fast-finishing stablemate Egodan after Jackson Painting elected to take a rails run after settling last. The mile rate of 1:57.3 for the 2480 metres was just outside the track record set by three-time cup winner Spare Me Days. Grimson also won the Young Derby. MIA Breeders Plate winner Sugar Apple dominated his rivals after just missing a place in the NSW Derby Final last time out. Hart was able to dictate terms from the front in the slowly run race before having too strong a sprint. Sugar Apple went on to win by 25.2 metres. Owner Michael Boots quinellaed the race with Cut N Run finishing second for Narrandera trainer Keith Kenna. Meanwhile the Wagga bred and owned Steno also returned to the region for success. Cameron Ross had three-year-old filly firing after eighth in the group one NSW Oaks last time out as she won by 20.8 metres. READ MORE

