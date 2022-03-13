Williams seals big day with Corowa Cup win

sport, local-sport,

Wagga apprentice Hannah Williams had a day out on Corowa Cup day. Williams won three of the seven races on Saturday. She won two the first three before landing the feature - the $37,000 Naughtin Development Group Corowa Cup (1600m). Williams extended a strong association with the Goulburn-trained Hemmerle in the cup. Hemmerle has won four of his last five starts for trainer Danielle Seib, with Williams guiding him to his last three wins. He had his three-race winning run broken when fifth at Canterbury last month, when Williams rode. However he was a class above his rivals to bounce back to winning ways at Corowa. Williams sat on outside leader Chapel Lane ($8) but Hemmerle ($3.60) had too much in the end to win by a half length. The win only adds to his great run since being transferred to Seib, with four of his seven career wins coming since January. Williams kicked off the good day in the first race. She combined with Wangaratta trainer Daniel McCarthy as Northernero improved off a first-up fourth at Albury last month. He went on to down the George Dimitropoulos-trained Mouse Almighty by over a length. Williams then took out the third race for Wangaratta trainer Allan Fitzgerald as New Zealand import Over The World got her career off to the perfect start.

