Mardi Gras makes a triumphant return

The coronavirus pandemic has cruelly forced the cancellation of many major community events in the Riverina over the past two years. The prospect that conditions such as travel restrictions and density limits could be changed at a moment's notice made planning almost impossible. Consequently, organisers frequently had no choice but to cancel or delay their events, often at the expense of countless hours of preparation. The Wagga Mardi Gras was undoubtedly one of the local events hardest hit by the pandemic. Looking back to 2019, the inaugural Mardi Gras was nothing short of a triumph. Thousands of people lined Baylis Street to celebrate and support the Riverina's LGBTI residents. It felt then, and still feels to this day, like a significant turning point in Wagga's history. However, just 24 hours out from the second edition, in March 2020, the agonising decision was made to cancel. The coronavirus had just arrived in Australia and the risk of facilitating an outbreak in Wagga was, rightly, deemed too great. At the time it was almost taken for granted it would return in 2021. Surely life will have returned to normal by then? Unfortunately, it was not to be. The second Mardi Gras was also abandoned, this time with about two months' notice. So, after a two-year hiatus, it was nothing short of sensational to see the colours of the rainbow finally return to Baylis Street yesterday. The pandemic might have put it on pause, but not even coronavirus can stop the momentum now. The Mardi Gras is here to stay, and we couldn't be prouder. All the best for the week ahead, Ross Tyson, editor