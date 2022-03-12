news, local-news,

UPDATE 6AM: One man is dead and two people injured following a two-car crash 16km south of Wagga on Saturday night. Click here to read the updated story. EARLIER: Multiple people have suffered injuries after a two-car crash on Holbrook Road, south of Wagga, on Saturday night. Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Holbrook Road, near Gelston Park Road, at 8.30pm. According to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson, two patients are being treated at the scene. Both patients are conscious and breathing but one is "quite badly injured" and the other is "seriously injured". One of the patients is trapped. Five paramedic crews are attending the scene. IN OTHER NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LaTz6t6zrL4a4C48zvWheg/179ec834-0144-44d3-a44a-de2fe01b277b.jpeg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg