For the past 24 years the annual South Wagga Rotary Charity Golf Day has been a major fundraiser for the club. Thanks to the Golf Day South Wagga Rotary have been able to make a significant difference in the community. However, the Golf Day wouldn't be possible without the dedicated volunteers, sponsors and participants who make the day possible and successful. "Our fundraising efforts assist community organisations and individuals in achieving their goals," South Wagga Rotary Club past president Jock Hamilton. "This can be in the form of financial as well as physical and advisory support with specific activities." The Club now distributes some $75,000 each year, of which, around 40 per cent comes from the Golf Day. Some major recent beneficiaries have included Lilier Lodge, Ronald McDonald House, Bushfire recover, cancer groups and the Cerebral Palsy Alliance. "Without diminishing other beneficiaries, one of our more memorable projects was to support the Cerebral Palsy Alliance, located in Murray Street, Wagga," Jock said. "From this location, the organisation also supports surrounding communities in the Riverina." Cerebral palsy is a congenital disorder of movement, muscle tone or posture. It cannot be cured and the inability to talk (communicate) is a major issue. One-in-four people with cerebral palsy are unable to communicate, making technology so important in enabling so many to have a voice. "Our support to the Cerebral Palsy Alliance was to provide the speech therapist with a special computer tablet with two software packages," Jock said. "The equipment enables non-verbal clients to communicate. "You will better understand the machines role if you can recall Professor Stephen Hawking in a wheelchair using a computer tablet to communicate with the audience." The device and software packages cost $10,000. The client controls the device either by using a mouse or via the Eye Gaze software. The device then uses the specialised communications software voice synthesiser to convey the client's message. Since receiving the device, clients are being able to communicate with their family and friends for the first time in their lives. One client was a 65-year-old woman who was able to communicate with her family and friends for the first time beyond simple eye movements. "Can you imagine not being able to communicate with your loved ones for more than 60 years?" Jock said. Another client to use the device was a young child. The first thing they said to their parents was "I love you." "As you would imagine, many a tear was shed," Jock said. Before receiving the donated tablet, the Cerebral Palsy office would need to request a loan device from a supplier and would then go onto a waiting list. The wait could be for several weeks. When the loan device was available the office would arrange a suitable time with the client for training. If the loan period and training times didn't match up, the device would have to be returned to the supplier and the office would go back onto the waiting list. As Cerebral Palsy Wagga now have their own tablet and software, they can do training anywhere and anytime when a client needs it. Training in the use of this device has already been provided to both children and adults. It is only once a client has received training on the device, that they can then apply through the NDIS for funding to purchase their own tablet and software. "Imagine the joy and benefit for non-verbal children, adults and their families to be able to communicate with each other for the first time in a way that we all take for granted," Jock said. "The device changes the lives of the user and opens the world to previously non-verbals clients." Cerebral Palsy Alliance regional manager of Southern NSW and ACT Tana Dunsire said the organisation is "grateful and excited" for the donation of the eyegaze device. "These types of devices are expensive and we would not have been able to purchase one without South Wagga Rotary's fundraising efforts," Tana said. "Trialling eyegaze technology and learning to use it is not a quick process. Many clients will benefit from the team having this device for many years to come."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/4a162fb6-5ae3-471e-a660-7784b811e2c0.jpeg/r0_432_2420_1799_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

South Wagga Rotary has donated equipment and software worth $10,000 to the Cerebral Palsy Alliance

One client was a 65-year-old woman who was able to communicate with her family and friends for the first time beyond simple eye movements. "Can you imagine not being able to communicate with your loved ones for more than 60 years?" Jock said. Another client to use the device was a young child. The first thing they said to their parents was "I love you." "As you would imagine, many a tear was shed," Jock said. Before receiving the donated tablet, the Cerebral Palsy office would need to request a loan device from a supplier and would then go onto a waiting list. The wait could be for several weeks. When the loan device was available the office would arrange a suitable time with the client for training. If the loan period and training times didn't match up, the device would have to be returned to the supplier and the office would go back onto the waiting list. As Cerebral Palsy Wagga now have their own tablet and software, they can do training anywhere and anytime when a client needs it. Training in the use of this device has already been provided to both children and adults. It is only once a client has received training on the device, that they can then apply through the NDIS for funding to purchase their own tablet and software. "Imagine the joy and benefit for non-verbal children, adults and their families to be able to communicate with each other for the first time in a way that we all take for granted," Jock said. "The device changes the lives of the user and opens the world to previously non-verbals clients." Cerebral Palsy Alliance regional manager of Southern NSW and ACT Tana Dunsire said the organisation is "grateful and excited" for the donation of the eyegaze device. "These types of devices are expensive and we would not have been able to purchase one without South Wagga Rotary's fundraising efforts," Tana said. "Trialling eyegaze technology and learning to use it is not a quick process. Many clients will benefit from the team having this device for many years to come."