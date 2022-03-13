comment,

It was the sight of a teenage girl crying that affected me most. Her family and their dog had been rescued, but her cat had been left behind. The floods in Queensland and the Northern Rivers must have produced many such tragic family stories. Why did this happen? Were the floods indeed unprecedented? Could the damage have been avoided, or at least minimised? In 2007, I visited Britain. We had booked to visit the Severn Valley Railway but it was closed due to washaways from "record" flooding. British written historical records date back centuries. Debate soon began about whether the 2007 flood was worse than the flood exactly 400 years earlier, in 1607. They had accurate flood records for comparison. The Lismore flood was being described as "unprecedented", but how do we really know? This one is worse than earlier recorded floods, but colonial settlement only reached Lismore around 1856. Suggestions of a "one in 500 years flood" or even Dominic Perrottet's better exaggeration, "one in a thousand years flood", are mere hype. We know Lismore suffers floods very frequently, and little has been done to avoid the desecration. Lismore's levee is designed to protect the community from a one-in-10-year flood! Nearby, Grafton built a one-in-one-hundred year levee in the 1960s. Wagga's civic leaders were wise enough to raise our levee after the evacuation scare several years ago. It cost $23million, funded by ratepayers, plus federal and state grants. But not Lismore. A budget was announced for additional flood mitigation works in November 2018. Did local environmental activists delay progress? I ask that because, at the last state election, The Greens scored 24.29 per cent of the vote. Labor won the seat. Lismore has allowed new development in the floodplain. Can the owners complain that their new home has been ruined when they chose to take that risk? Was Shane Stone, the Coordinator-General of the National Recovery and Resilience Agency, right when he questioned whether rebuilding in flood-prone areas should be allowed? After all, Shane Stone was at one time the Chief Minister in The Northern Territory, where they have a very strict building code to ensure that damage of the type wrought by Cyclone Tracy can never occur on that scale again. Of course, the ABC has blamed Climate Change for Lismore's "unprecedented" flood. Let's think back. I'm sure Tracy was "unprecedented", too. Gosh. The ABC missed a chance to blame Climate Change in 1974! Floods have always been a problem in the Hawkesbury area in Sydney, yet a proposal to lift the dam wall at Warragamba to mitigate flood damage has been bogged down in the usual environmental red tape. Are people's lives and livelihoods important? Are native animals so silly that they won't move to higher ground as floodwaters rise? Will plants inundated temporarily not survive? Billions in flood damage could be saved, as well as saving billions in insurance premiums. When insurance premiums rise for some, all of us are affected. Mitigating flood damage is simply common sense. We as human beings have learnt to adapt land use to suit our needs. The misery of people in Lismore, and indeed of people in the Brisbane area where another dam (and better dam management) is needed, could be reduced to near-zero with appropriate infrastructure. Of course, another form of adaptation could be adopted. In North Wagga, any new dwelling has to be built so as to be above the flood line. A friend of mine lived in such a home - the flood came and covered her garden and front steps with mud and debris, but her home was undamaged. Lismore could decree something similar. Homes could be elevated to be above the new flood line. Of course, that doesn't help the middle part of town - the flood will still ruin the business district, which means commercial operations cost more to operate in Lismore than surrounding towns, which in turn will deter investment and new jobs. Losing personal possessions would be hard, but I would be as miserable as that teenage Lismore girl if a disaster took any of our animals. They are an important part of our family.

