In the Past is compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society More than 2500 bikers from all over Australia attended the Ulysses Club annual general meeting and social gathering in Wagga. Wagga Mayor, Peter Dale, said Council intended to take out a court injunction to prevent relocation of 2000 private box facilities from the Wagga and South Wagga postshops to the new Wagga Marketplace. Wagga High School principal Joe Allan is pictured in the Daily Advertiser standing in front of the new four-storey classroom complex at the school. Members of the Wagga Trefoil Guild celebrated their 40th anniversary with their oldest member, Trixie Reid, aged 90 years, cutting the cake. Matthew Zadow from Kooringal High School and Chantelle Dixon from Mount Austin High School were among 120 students from across the nation who attended the National Schools Constitutional Convention in Canberra last week. Hotel historian, Geoff Burch and his children, Jack, Michelle, and Kate are pictured in the Daily Advertiser with memorabilia, part of an impressive display at Back to Malebo celebrations. Jan Rava and Yvonne Colhoun were among 72 competitors from all over NSW attending the annual Wagga Leagues Club, Bridge Club Teams Congress. A 19-year-old Wagga "graffiti artist" was jailed for two months with Magistrate Andy O'Donaghoe saying there was "community outrage" about damaging property with graffiti. More than 50 family members and friends attended a surprise 90th birthday party for Florence O'Halloran, widow of well-known Wagga architect Steve O'Halloran. A crowd of more than 300 turned out for the official opening of the fourth and final stage of the Lutheran Primary Schools building program. Jan Mullarvey who has retired after 25 years of service at Wagga Base Hospital was presented with a gold watch by hospital catering manager, Margaret Shields. The Wagga Parents of Twins Club held a family barbecue at the Botanic Gardens as part of Multiple Birth Awareness week. The Wagga and District Kart Club held an open meeting at their Garden City Raceway with many "out of town" karters attending. Wagga City Council has increased gas prices by 10 per cent to offset higher production prices although Wagga prices are still up to 20 per cent cheaper than Sydney. Wagga's champion clay pigeon shooter, Barney Rooke has been elected to represent Australia in the 1972 International Shield series. Wagga City Council is considering seven applications made for almost 30 flats, most of which are close to the new Riverina College of Advanced Education campus. Malcolm Nixon was again elected Chairman of the Wagga Community Advancement Fund Committee with other members including Warwick Tomkins, Geoff McNeice, Julianne Rocks, Lindsay Hamill, Michael Knight, and Peter Donnellan. Following a request from the Tarcutta UFWA branch, the Wagga Chamber of Commerce has completed arrangements for large trucks to park on a vacant lot in the city's business area. Mrs Phoebe Price who founded the Riverina Branch of the Speech Association in 1968 was granted life membership of the branch just days after she had also been made a life member of the British Drama League. Halina Hedditch and Ann Davidson were among the models participating in the Huthwaites autumn winter fashion parade. Wagga's first Quarter Horse Sale was held at the Wagga Racecourse and attracted more than 2000 buyers and horse lovers from all over the state. Wagga yachtsman Garry Williams and crew Noeline Barnes sailing "Intrigue" gained third place in the Victorian N S Championship conducted on the Hume Weir. Two well-known Wagga girls are entering convents with Vicki Dean entering the Mercy Nursing Order at Goulburn and Narelle Skeers to enter the Franciscan Order in Sydney. Peter Donohue celebrated his 21st birthday with family and friends at the John Macarthur Hotel. The fourth Wagga Rover Crew won first prize of $250 in the Eastern Riverina Division of the Schweppes "make a beautiful Australia" competition. The fastest speedboats in the Riverina are competing for the R G Nesbitt Trophy at Lake Albert. Mr and Mrs W Richards of North Wagga celebrated their golden wedding anniversary. Fulham Gardens in Gurwood Street are selling 15 apples for 25 cents, watermelon for three cents per lb and carrots 3lb for 22 cents. Wakem's Butchery in Cullen Road are selling sides of lamb for 18 cents per lb, barbeque lamb chops 3lb for 75 cents and lean corn roll beef for 35 cents per lb. Contact Wagga Wagga and District Historical Society at www.wwdhs.org.au or on Facebook at wagga.history.

