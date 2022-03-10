Recall for Whitbread as South Wagga eyes off grand final

sport, local-sport,

South Wagga have been forced to make one change as they look to secure their grand final berth. Adam Whitbread has earned a recall to play Wagga RSL in the preliminary final at Robertson Oval on Saturday. Whitbread comes in for Noah Harper, who has Giants Academy commitments. Captain Luke Gerhard believes it is a great opportunity for Whitbread, who hasn't played a one-day game since December. "He's been unlucky to miss out throughout the season, and while it is disappointing Noah can't play it is just the way junior footy rolls," Gerhard said. "It gives someone else an opportunity at this time of the year and makes life hard for other people to get back in. "That is the way you want it." READ MORE South Wagga got off to a great start last week, with Brayden Ambler leading the way with a quickfire 52, before rain ruined their chances of going straight through to the grand final. Gerhard is hoping the side can make the most of their second chance as they look to secure back-to-back premierships. "I think we were in a good position to get the total we were chasing and it's just unfortunate rain stopped the game," he said. "Now it's a massive game for both teams as they've been thereabouts all season so it should be a great game on Saturday. "Hopefully we can get the job done." South Wagga are yet to be beaten by Wagga RSL this season, or anyone else besides Wagga City. ---------- Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/7cea3369-4e04-4b59-b41f-8ec5b305e469.jpeg/r0_221_2461_1611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg