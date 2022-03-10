news, local-news,

IF THERE was one thing 27-year-old Nicholas Steepe could tell his younger self, depressed and anxious as he fought to suppress his sexuality, it would be: "things do get better". "It's a cliche," he said. "But things really do." Now, proud and comfortable with who he is as a gay man, Mr Steepe is hoping to pave the way towards a more accepting future of those within the LGBT community. And, what better time to speak out about his journey than ahead of the Wagga Mardi Gras this Saturday. Mr Steepe was born in Coonabarabran and had been living in Dubbo before he moved to Junee and began working in Wagga as an adviser for equity, diversity and inclusion at Charles Sturt University. In his role, he is hoping to inspire others to own their sexuality while encouraging community acceptance. "School wasn't that supportive, I did get bullied a lot and because of that I did have depression and anxiety and that was further supported by the fact that my family, at the time, didn't support me being gay," he said. Mr Steepe said the lack of acceptance from his family was the result of a lack of awareness and visible exposure to different sexual preferences. "I realise how much we need visible role models out there in the community because I didn't see any representation [of the LGBT community] when I was growing up," he said. "For me, it's about remaining true to yourself and being that positive role model for the younger generation." Mr Steepe is living proof of light at the end of the tunnel. IN OTHER NEWS: "Now, I don't try and hide who I am," he said. "I have really come to a place where I am comfortable in myself and I am able to express that." Moving to the Riverina was a big step in reaching where Mr Steepe is today, in that he felt acceptance he had previously struggled to find in other locations. "I love the Riverina, I have felt really accepted and included, I haven't felt like a target for homophobia," he said "I think people in the region are a bit more down to earth and take people for who they are." One thing Mr Steepe would like to see is the LGBT community celebrated every day of the week and not only during the Mardi Gras. "We need to demonstrate that visible and active ally-ship towards our LGBT community all year round, not just in March for the Mardi Gras, because there are kids out there who haven't discovered who they, or who might not have the words or terminology to be able to express themselves," he said. "We need to create a safe environment for them to be able to do that and the way to do that is through visibility." Mr Steepe said visibility was strong in the community during Mardi Gras season, but not as much before and after.

