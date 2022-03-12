The Riverina Anglican College is a leading co-educational independent Anglican school offering a holistic K-12 education. "We are an IB and PYP World School with a rich history of success and achievement," principal Geoff Marsh said. "It is our core values and the quality of the human relationships within our school that define us. "We aim to guide our students to become productive, responsible and caring global citizens of the future who are conscious of their responsibility to society and have the capacity to make a real contribution to it." The College is co-educational and provides an affordable, Christian education emphasising both academic excellence and growth. "We offer a wide variety of extra-curricular activities, and believe any student is able to find their path," The Riverina Anglican College is hosting a secondary information evening on March 23 at 5pm and the junior school information evening on April 6.

The Riverina Anglican College offers affordable, Christian education

