Experience endless fun under one roof at Power Kart Raceway in Canberra. The venue hosts a world-class indoor electric go-karting centre, a glow-in-the-dark minigolf course and a synthetic ice skating rink. Power Karts Race on the F1-style circuit in electric karts that are safer, cleaner and more consistent than conventional petrol karts. All races are supervised and controlled by a trained race marshal who can stop and slow down karts remotely ensuring a safe and controlled environment. Jungle Golf A glow-in-the-dark, 18-hole minigolf course is located inside Power Kart Raceway. The course is jungle themed and illuminated by special UV lighting. It is suitable for all ages and guarantees to be a minigolf experience iSkate Park Glide across Australia's first synthetic ice-skating rink inside Power Kart Raceway, where unlimited fun awaits skating enthusiasts. Power Kart Raceway is located at 125 Canberra Avenue Griffith, ACT.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/c7aabb32-6dd6-47d4-af54-aa4f09c07913.jpg/r0_118_1280_841_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Have endless fun under one roof at Power Kart Raceway

+5









MORE GALLERIES Experience endless fun under one roof at Power Kart Raceway in Canberra. The venue hosts a world-class indoor electric go-karting centre, a glow-in-the-dark minigolf course and a synthetic ice skating rink.

Power Karts

Race on the F1-style circuit in electric karts that are safer, cleaner and more consistent than conventional petrol karts. All races are supervised and controlled by a trained race marshal who can stop and slow down karts remotely ensuring a safe and controlled environment. Jungle Golf

A glow-in-the-dark, 18-hole minigolf course is located inside Power Kart Raceway. The course is jungle themed and illuminated by special UV lighting. It is suitable for all ages and guarantees to be a minigolf experience iSkate Park

Glide across Australia's first synthetic ice-skating rink inside Power Kart Raceway, where unlimited fun awaits skating enthusiasts. Power Kart Raceway is located at 125 Canberra Avenue Griffith, ACT.

SHARE