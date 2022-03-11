Experience endless fun under one roof at Power Kart Raceway in Canberra. The venue hosts a world-class indoor electric go-karting centre, a glow-in-the-dark minigolf course and a synthetic ice skating rink. Power Karts Race on the F1-style circuit in electric karts that are safer, cleaner and more consistent than conventional petrol karts. All races are supervised and controlled by a trained race marshal who can stop and slow down karts remotely ensuring a safe and controlled environment. Jungle Golf A glow-in-the-dark, 18-hole minigolf course is located inside Power Kart Raceway. The course is jungle themed and illuminated by special UV lighting. It is suitable for all ages and guarantees to be a minigolf experience iSkate Park Glide across Australia's first synthetic ice-skating rink inside Power Kart Raceway, where unlimited fun awaits skating enthusiasts. Power Kart Raceway is located at 125 Canberra Avenue Griffith, ACT.
Have endless fun under one roof at Power Kart Raceway
Experience endless fun under one roof at Power Kart Raceway in Canberra.
The venue hosts a world-class indoor electric go-karting centre, a glow-in-the-dark minigolf course and a synthetic ice skating rink.
Power Karts
Race on the F1-style circuit in electric karts that are safer, cleaner and more consistent than conventional petrol karts. All races are supervised and controlled by a trained race marshal who can stop and slow down karts remotely ensuring a safe and controlled environment.
Jungle Golf
A glow-in-the-dark, 18-hole minigolf course is located inside Power Kart Raceway. The course is jungle themed and illuminated by special UV lighting. It is suitable for all ages and guarantees to be a minigolf experience
iSkate Park
Glide across Australia's first synthetic ice-skating rink inside Power Kart Raceway, where unlimited fun awaits skating enthusiasts.
Power Kart Raceway is located at 125 Canberra Avenue Griffith, ACT.
