Experience endless fun under one roof at Power Kart Raceway in Canberra.

The venue hosts a world-class indoor electric go-karting centre, a glow-in-the-dark minigolf course and a synthetic ice skating rink.

Power Karts

Race on the F1-style circuit in electric karts that are safer, cleaner and more consistent than conventional petrol karts. All races are supervised and controlled by a trained race marshal who can stop and slow down karts remotely ensuring a safe and controlled environment.

Jungle Golf

A glow-in-the-dark, 18-hole minigolf course is located inside Power Kart Raceway. The course is jungle themed and illuminated by special UV lighting. It is suitable for all ages and guarantees to be a minigolf experience

iSkate Park

Glide across Australia's first synthetic ice-skating rink inside Power Kart Raceway, where unlimited fun awaits skating enthusiasts.

Power Kart Raceway is located at 125 Canberra Avenue Griffith, ACT.

