news, local-news,

ORGANISERS of Wagga's Melanoma March are tightening their shoelaces ahead of Sunday's charity walk to support skin cancer research. The Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust is ecstatic to see the fundraiser go ahead after two years of COVID-19 restrictions inhibiting their ability to host annual fundraising events. The trust was founded by Annette St Clair and her husband 12 years ago following the passing of their daughter, Amie, to melanoma. IN OTHER NEWS: Mrs St Clair said Wagga's contribution during this Sunday walk at Bosley Park will help researchers develop life-saving treatments for skin cancer patients. "When Amie was going through her journey and we tried to get her on a clinical trial, there were three clinical trials that were available but ethically, she didn't fit the criteria so there was nothing to offer," Mrs St Clair said. "The money that we raise on Sunday will go towards a clinical trial for advanced melanoma, and who knows, if that was available 12 years ago, Amie may still be alive today." Wagga is one of 18 locations nationwide participating in this year's Melanoma March which hopes to raise $1 million for a world-first immunotherapy clinical trial. This will be the first time the Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust will host the charity walk since merging with the Melanoma Institute Australia. Mrs St Clair said that the merger was the key to the trust meeting the goals within its mission statement. "We felt that we weren't achieving a lot of the things we set out to do like supporting clinical trials and research here in Wagga," she said. Wagga's Melanoma March, which has already raised $2100, will commence at 9.30am this Sunday and participants are required to register online before arriving. For more information, call 6926 0016. The trust kicked off its 2022 calendar last week with a golf day and plans for their annual ball and Melanoma bike ride are already in motion. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/47ad7a5f-9bb8-4de9-aa7b-885621741f1f.jpg/r4_196_3505_2174_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg