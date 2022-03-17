newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Plans to install $15 million of stormwater infrastructure in Wagga's northern suburbs have been sidetracked due to fears the works will send pollution-filled water cascading into the nearby lagoon. Wagga councillors have deferred their endorsement of the Estella, Boorooma, Gobbagombalin and River Road infrastructure works following a passionate plea from nearby residents. The proposed works included upgrades to sewerage, stormwater management and road connections in the northern growth area and were touted as crucial to preparing the rapidly growing area for future development. IN OTHER NEWS: River Road resident Mark Fleming has spoken out in firm opposition of the current plan which he says will only benefit properties north of Old Narrandera Road and has the potential for "untold environmental degradation". The designs tabled by Wagga City Council include a series of pipes and drains which would divert all the stormwater from the northern suburbs into the Gobbagombalin Lagoon. Mr Fleming, who owns a property on the lagoon's edge, says not enough water quality control measures have been included in the plan, meaning the run-off will be filled with sediment and pollutants. "The lagoon is a special place and it needs to be protected," he said. "They need to treat the water before it goes into the lagoon ... otherwise they'll just create another Lake Albert." Dryside Engineering's Ed Henty, who has worked as a stormwater engineer for 20 years, said the proposed plan would create major issues in the lagoon for years to come. "This water will be full of urban runoff and this will cause blue-green algae and make the water turbid," he said. The pair believe the plans must be re-designed to include slower water flow, a sediment control basin and wetlands where the water enters the lagoon. The proposed infrastructure plan would be funded by contributions from developers undergoing projects in the northern growth area. Mr Henty argued this was unfair as developers on River Road would have to pay for a project which, in its current design, would benefit the other suburbs and damage their own. "Essentially it's going to create massive issues for anyone south of Old Narrandera Road who has to pay unfairly a large proportion of it for their own doom," he said. After hearing the concerns, Wagga councillors deferred their decision on the works until after more consultation could take place. Council staff will also be taking the councillors through the proposal in an upcoming workshop.

