The Museum of the Riverina's major redevelopment of its botanic gardens site is starting to take shape with construction on track to wind up at the end of June. Construction is currently under way on the structural steel frame for the new exhibition hall, offering a hint at the final shape of the $5.3 million project. Museum general manager Luke Grealy said the redevelopment was a "genuine moment in Wagga's history". "This is the biggest development and moment in the collecting and telling of stories [in] the history of Wagga Wagga," he said. "It's a dream." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Grealy said the museum would tap into the thousands of visitors to the botanic gardens each year, but also provide an attraction within walking distance for people living south of Wagga's CBD. "[It is] a massive bit of cultural infrastructure out here in the suburbs," he said. Project manager Thomas Lemerle said construction is on schedule to be finished by the end of June 2022. "Once [the] structural steel is complete, the roof will go on and then it's really just about fit-out and finishes," he said. "After that will be a return to site process and it will all be open to the public." Alongside the construction of a new exhibition hall, the redevelopment includes the modification of the current museum space into a collection storage facility and the conversion of the heritage-listed schoolhouse into a modern education space. The project received $1.7 million in funding from the federal government and $3.18 million from the NSW government's regional cultural fund, with Wagga ratepayers contributing $400,000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/163896825/547005d2-1f1f-4164-8b63-37db0271a211.jpg/r10_340_4022_2607_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg