WAGGA Christian College Kraken team students have landed first in the state for their remotely operated submarine and will now prepare to compete at national level. The team of four created a submarine and remote for the NSW and ACT SUBS in Schools Competition. Year 10 student and team resource manager Sarah Scott, 15, said the win was a huge achievement for the team. "It was a good experience, especially since we knew nothing about the competition when we first started working on the sub," Sarah said. The team made the submarine using PBC pipe and a remote kit which was provided to all of the schools. They then had to display the submarine at work at the Wagga Oasis and were then questioned on their technique, design decisions, industry involvement and mentorship by judges. Team manager, year 12 student Amy Combs, 17, said they had to guide the submarine to complete an array of challenges through water. IN OTHER NEWS: "It had to press a button, pick up two rings and a cube and go into a bin which is like a cave simulation, and then get a code off it which is what we used the go-pro attached to the front of the sub to do," Amy said. The sub had to display a high level of buoyancy which the team was able to achieve through various modifications including propeller covers which were created by team engineer, year 10 student Eleanor Baldock, 15. The remote was controlled by the team's graphic designer, year 9 student Jake O'Brien, 14, who also designed the team's logo. Jake said while he has hopes of pursuing medicine after school, being part of the Kraken team has been a fun experience. "I started the team for graphic design and illustrator and with limited knowledge and throughout the process my skills have developed," Jake said. The SUBS in Schools competition is part of a STEM program. The team was provided with mentorship by teacher and TAS coordinator David Crick. The team will now continue to refine and develop their design and associated portfolios in preparation for National Championships which will be held in Melbourne in early April of this year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/1ea47653-dbaa-4274-a1e2-9f032857fc36.PNG/r0_33_1169_693_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg