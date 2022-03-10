news, local-news,

US climate envoy John Kerry was interviewed just days after Russia brutally invaded Ukraine and stated that it was very inconvenient that the war was a distraction from the world's effort to address climate change. The Ukraine people are the bravest humans on the planet by far, standing up to and being slaughtered in their thousands by an evil ruthless dictator, while receiving very little support from the US, supposedly the leaders of the free world. Climate change is obviously far more important to Kerry than the start of a possible world war. It appears that the Chinese dictator is planning to give Taiwan the similar treatment as promised and alarmingly has no fear of the American leaders in Kerry, Pelosi, Harris and Biden, and with good reason. A new threat is looming - Japanese encephalitis is spreading south and has claimed its first human life in Victoria. The current severe flooding and rains makes it even more likely to spread. The virus can cause inflammation of the brain and symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, seizures and disorientation. How do we stop these diseases? Like many others, including COVID, viruses thrive in the appalling conditions in which we keep animals used for food. Pigs are "amplifying hosts" of the Japanese encephalitis virus, catching the disease and then spreading it through mosquito bites to humans. Pigs in Australia are mostly kept on factory farms, where they spend their entire lives in cramped, filthy warehouses under the constant stress of intensive confinement. Sows are kept in metal-barred cages too small even to turn around. The piglets are torn away from their distraught mother, who is repeatedly impregnated by artificial insemination until her body gives out and she's sent to slaughter. The piglets' tails and teeth are cut and the males are castrated, without any pain relief. The best way to eliminate such diseases is to stop eating meat, so farmers stop breeding animals and instead turn to sustainable plant-based foods. READ MORE LETTERS: LETTERS: Wagga residents group is gathering some momentum LETTERS: Wagga's prayers for peace resonate deeply LETTERS: The high price of being led by ego-driven leaders I am extremely honoured to have been nominated for such a prestigious award and I thank the Wagga community and many local businesses for donating to my fundraisers. No donation is too big or small and I sincerely thank everyone from the core of my heart. I am also thankful to our local council, state and federal Members of Parliament and my local journalists and media for always appreciating my work and sharing my story. I would love to thank my local Cancer Council branch, Brianna, Christine, and Alan in particular, for their encouragement and support. I would also love to thank all the staff, especially Mrs Fiona Hawkins from Sturt Public School and all the staff from my present school, Kooringal High School, for their love and appreciation. Last but not the least, my friends who have always helped me in my fundraisers. It's an honour to represent Wagga Wagga and to make the community proud. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

