BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 3 Alluring in every way, 23 Nolan Street will captivate you with enticing aesthetics and a delicacy of workmanship like no other. This Lloyd home presents an exciting opportunity for any buyer who wants to be spoiled with plenty of space and a myriad of features that are not only functional, but luxurious as well. As soon as you arrive at this property, it's clear that it has been loved and designed graciously with comfort and perfection in mind. It offers a versatile floor plan with four bedrooms and an additional front room that could be used as a sitting or fifth bedroom. The main suite has an expansive walk-in robe and decadent ensuite with a skylight above the shower making for a beautiful sun-filled room. The beautiful white cabinetry is accented by the brass fixtures and fittings. The three other bedrooms have built-in robes and are located towards the back of the house. The main bathroom offers a seamless design with recessed shelving, a freestanding bathtub and 2-pack shaker cabinetry. Further storage is available in the laundry. Found throughout the home are brass fittings such as taps, door and drawer handles that bring a warm, golden hue to the home, tastefully complemented by other features including scalloped tiles and stone benchtops. Other quality attributes include pine architraves and skirting boards, high ceilings, soft-close cabinet doors and security system. The main living hub consists of an open-plan kitchen, dining and living space, with a rumpus room just down the hallway. The kitchen takes on elegant, shaker style features with 2-pack cabinetry and stone benchtops accompanied by gas cooking, multiple ovens and sinks, a dishwasher and butler's pantry. The home is kept comfortable throughout by ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling with the added bonus of a woodfire. The backyard provides the perfect space to host family and friends with an outdoor kitchen that includes a built-in barbecue, beer fridge plus an outdoor fire pit nearby. There's also a watering system, three car spaces, cabinetry in the garage and drive-through access. Located in the newest area of Lloyd, this home is less than a year old. It's within walking distance to the Wiradjuri Walking Track and Lloyd Lookout and only a few minutes drive from Jubilee Park, South City Shopping Centre or the Tolland Shopping Centre. With surrounding land in high demand and selling out fast, why wait for a build when you can have it all now?

