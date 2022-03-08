newsletters, editors-pick-list,

WAGGA is riding a wave of near unprecedented interest in regional real estate as buyers look outside the major metropolitan centres for opportunities, according to property experts. Property prices in Wagga have soared off the back of a surge in demand in the last two years, with houses being snapped up within weeks of hitting the market. Raine and Horne Wagga director Mat Longmore said there was a combination of lifestyle and economic factors that were contributing to the changing property landscape. "The last two buyers I have had interested in Wagga properties were from the city," he said. "One was sick of travelling 30 minutes to and from work each day." Mr Longmore said the pandemic had undoubtedly played its part by keeping money that was once invested overseas here in Australia. "There's a lot of economic factors, the interest rates are low," he said. "[Also] the billions of dollars usually spent overseas has stayed in the country." CoreLogic's Eliza Owen said the Wagga market's growth rate had accelerated to 8.2 per cent across all dwellings in the three months to February, up from 4.2 per cent in the previous quarter. She said it was unclear how sustainable the growth rate would be given the potential for tighter lending conditions and an increase in the cash rate. "However, it is still fair to say that the pandemic period has created a massive structural shift which makes regional markets more appealing for buyers long-term," she said. Ms Owen said the increase in competition means Wagga properties are not staying on the market for long. "The median number of days on market for all dwellings was 37 in the three months to February 2022, down from 56 days in the same time last year," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: This is yet another win for local real estate agencies, according to Ms Owen. "As the housing market cycle has matured, more affordable areas of the regional housing market may have seen a spill-over of demand from other more affordable markets," she said. "This puts sellers in the region in a good position." Mr Langmore said the booming housing market was a good indication of the region's economic strength. "It means there must be the jobs here to be filled and that we obviously must have all of the services we need," he said. Mr Longmore said he was not concerned about a lack of supply, having said it was natural to see increases and decreases in buyers looking to local markets. CoreLogic statistics revealed house prices across Australia reached an all-time high in February, having increased by 22.4 per cent which was the highest jump seen in 32 years. While that has since dropped to about 20 per cent, Mr Longmore said Wagga house prices have not followed suit with other city locations experiencing the decrease. "Sydney prices have declined since then but we have seen no sign of Wagga prices going backwards," Mr Longmore.

