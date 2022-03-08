news, local-news,

A former Wodonga man who tried to set-up a drug supply deal with two policewomen working undercover has avoided conviction for his crime. Jack Vennix was brought undone through a special operation set-up by Wagga police dubbed "Strike Force Schaeffer". The now 22-year-old, who had since moved to the outer Melbourne suburb of Wonga Park, pleaded guilty on Monday to a single charge of knowingly take part in the supply of a prohibited drug, to wit cocaine. In other news He was supported in Albury Local Court by his aunt. Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said that while Vennix's offending was serious, what he had done was at the lowest end of the criminal scale. "I note that he's not been before the court on this type of offending before," Ms McLaughlin said. The court was told that police established the operation to specifically investigate the supply of prohibited drugs within the Albury area. The two undercover officers entered Thurgoona's Kinross Woolshed Hotel on October 8 about 6.30pm. They began talking to Vennix - who was with a man already known to them - "in relation to the purchase of prohibited drugs". Vennix told them he had an associate who could provide them with a "bag" of cocaine, which was the equivalent of about one gram of the illicit drug. watched Vennix as he used his mobile phone to contact this associate. After finishing the call, Vennix told the officers his contact did not have any cocaine to supply but that his friend might instead by able to provide some MDMA though that, too, fell through. Vennix, who was put on a nine-month conditional release order, provided his Snapchat details to facilitate such a transaction. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/aa401f43-d9f0-417a-9a67-137c83403f77.jpg/r0_50_942_582_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg