Unique animal experience

Get up close and personal with some of the world's most amazing creatures at the National Zoo & Aquarium, one of the top 10 animal attractions in Australia. The National Zoo & Aquarium is particularly unique as it features a combined aquarium, metropolitan zoo and an easily walked open-range section plus the AdventureLand playground which features a total of 55 activities including various sized fibreglass animal sculptures for children to explore and play on. Leave with some unforgettable memories when you participate in one of the many animal encounters. With more than 10 encounters to choose from, make your visit extra special. Meet a ruffed lemur, feed a big cat or pat a cheetah during these once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The Awesome Roarsome and African Savannah Safari tours feature the chance to get up close and personal to zoo residents. Get face-to-face with a dangerous carnivore on the Awesome Roarsome tour or stand in awe of gentle giants on the African Savannah Safari. For an all day experience, check out the Wonders of Wildlife Tour, taking you behind the scenes to check out all that a working Zoo has to offer. Experience the zoo at night during a Wild Night ZooVenture tours. Pick your vehicle, pick your menu and have an action-packed evening. More than just a tour of the zoo, our Wild Night ZooVenture includes a chef-prepared meal, an African Sundowner and a chance to ride in vehicles such as the zoo Hummer, Can Am or Viking. Visitors are also able to experience the unforgettable with an overnight stay at the internationally recognised Jamala Wildlife Lodge. As well as amazing animals, the National Zoo & Aquarium features stunning themed landscapes including waterfalls, a vast fern gully and beautiful picnic and barbecue areas. There is truly something for everyone at the National Zoo & Aquarium. The National Zoo & Aquarium is contributing heavily to a large number of breeding programs that can help save a number of animals from extinction. While also raising money through the National Zoo & Aquarium Conservation Trust (NZACT) to donate to a number of local and overseas conservation initiatives and charities. More information: www.nationalzoo.com.au or www.jamala.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/26effcd0-50dd-4d77-8525-942735b6518f.jpg/r0_151_4928_2935_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

A unique animal experience at the National Zoo & Aquarium

Get up close and personal with some of the world's most amazing creatures at the National Zoo & Aquarium, one of the top 10 animal attractions in Australia. The National Zoo & Aquarium is particularly unique as it features a combined aquarium, metropolitan zoo and an easily walked open-range section plus the AdventureLand playground which features a total of 55 activities including various sized fibreglass animal sculptures for children to explore and play on. Leave with some unforgettable memories when you participate in one of the many animal encounters. With more than 10 encounters to choose from, make your visit extra special. Meet a ruffed lemur, feed a big cat or pat a cheetah during these once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

The Awesome Roarsome and African Savannah Safari tours feature the chance to get up close and personal to zoo residents. Get face-to-face with a dangerous carnivore on the Awesome Roarsome tour or stand in awe of gentle giants on the African Savannah Safari. For an all day experience, check out the Wonders of Wildlife Tour, taking you behind the scenes to check out all that a working Zoo has to offer. Experience the zoo at night during a Wild Night ZooVenture tours. Pick your vehicle, pick your menu and have an action-packed evening. More than just a tour of the zoo, our Wild Night ZooVenture includes a chef-prepared meal, an African Sundowner and a chance to ride in vehicles such as the zoo Hummer, Can Am or Viking. Visitors are also able to experience the unforgettablewith an overnight stay at the internationally recognised Jamala Wildlife Lodge.

As well as amazing animals, the National Zoo & Aquarium features stunning themed landscapes including waterfalls, a vast fern gully and beautiful picnic and barbecue areas. There is truly something for everyone at the National Zoo & Aquarium.

The National Zoo & Aquarium is contributing heavily to a large number of breeding programs that can help save a number of animals from extinction. While also raising money through the National Zoo & Aquarium Conservation Trust (NZACT) to donate to a number of local and overseas conservation initiatives and charities.

More information: www.nationalzoo.com.au or www.jamala.com.au. SHARE