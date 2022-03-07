sport, local-sport,

Five of the six highest-selling yearlings sold at the Australian Pacing Gold sale were from Riverina breeders. The other, the equal sale topping American Ideal colt from Perfect Penny, was purchased by Leeton's Michael Boots for $120,000. Wagga breeder Scott Robertson was thrilled with his efforts which each of the three fillies he had to offer selling for over $100,000. His Bettors Delight-Super Deal filly was the equal highest lot and is headed to Paul Fitzpatrick barn while his other two fillies were both sold for $115,000. Robertson was delighted with the result. "It was a good weekend," Robertson said. "You are always surprised when you sell three lots like that but they were just three outstanding fillies." READ MORE Jackie Gibson at Success Stud provided the other two lots sold for over $100,000. She sold her Captaintreacherous-Now Eye See filly for $110,000 and a Downbytheseaside-Oh Eye See filly for $101,000. The White family at Temora also had an excellent sale with their Downbytheseaside-Ambitions colt selling for $85,000. Robertson believes having the competition with Nutrien allowed for an increase of prices for mid-range purchases. "The market is lifting for that middle area which I think is important for everyone," he said. It came after Jake Stockton sold his Mach Three-Behappysam colt for $100,000 at Melbourne's APG sale.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/f0caabbb-fa5a-481b-9c9a-be0942297865.JPG/r0_102_2048_1259_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg