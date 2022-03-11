news, property,

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2 Spacious, well-built home with room to grow. This family home is in the ever-popular Gobbagombalin and sits proudly on a 715-square-metre block. It combines a functional design with high-end finishes. This modern four-bedroom, two-bathroom home boasts high ceilings and a very contemporary space. The charm and the quality needs to be seen to be appreciated. Light-filled living spaces flow seamlessly to a very spacious backyard, with an undercover entertaining area perfect for the family to enjoy. The main bedroom provides a large walk-through robe to the generous ensuite, with the other three spacious bedrooms all inclusive of built-in robes. Offering two separate living areas, with a formal lounge at the front of the home and an open-plan kitchen, meals and family space at the rear. The elegant kitchen features stone bench tops throughout, and a large induction cooktop to compliment the naturally lit space. The property provides secure car accommodation with a double lock-up garage and internal access. It is in a fantastic location close to schools, parks, Charles Sturt University and minutes from the central business district. This home will not be on the market for long, so do not miss out on an opportunity to view this wonderful home. It's a great build with a modern design and favourable inclusions. This is not just for the family, it's also well suited to investors with a current lease in place paying $550 per week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/d129ac93-b0a4-4b6c-aa77-d8e1316c6617.jpg/r12_285_5460_3363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg