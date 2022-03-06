sport, local-sport,

Wagga RSL are through to their first preliminary final in four years after their washed out clash with Lake Albert. Last week's win over the Bulls proved crucial as they snared third spot, which was enough for them to progress. Lake Albert were 4-77 when rain stopped play at Robertson Oval. Bulldogs captain Sam Perry wasn't thrilled with their bowling display but they had put themselves in a good enough position throughout the season to take advantage of the conditions. "Last week ended up being a massive game in the season," Perry said. "We actually mentioned it last week that it really was a final before the finals and it put us in a good position. Hopefully now we can cause a bit of damage next week." After a late start, Lake Albert were starting to make the most of things with Alex Tucker (29) and Sam Smith (28) putting on a 59-run before the Bulldogs started to hit back. Perry is looking to see a better bowling performance when they tackle South Wagga on Saturday. "I don't think we bowled particularly well and definitely got excited given we won the toss and bowled. "We thought it would do a bit more than it did but to their credit they really took the game on" READ MORE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/ae81b1b0-59a2-4488-8d9e-f8faabf5d6bb.jpg/r7_72_2945_1732_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg