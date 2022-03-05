news, local-news,

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall has been forecasted across parts of the Riverina, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) reports. Cooma, Tumbarumba, Adaminaby, Gundagai, Tumut and Khancoban have been identified as affected areas and are being warned that downpours could lead to flash flooding over the next several hours. In other news The warning comes as a cold front moves across Southern NSW, with thunderstorms embedded in a cloud band with the front bringing with it the risk of heavy rainfall. The State Emergency Service advises that people should: The next warning is due to be issued by 4:25 pm

