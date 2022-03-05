Severe weather for Riverina and Snowy Mountains, thunderstorms likely to produce heavy rainfall
Severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall has been forecasted across parts of the Riverina, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) reports.
Cooma, Tumbarumba, Adaminaby, Gundagai, Tumut and Khancoban have been identified as affected areas and are being warned that downpours could lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.
The warning comes as a cold front moves across Southern NSW, with thunderstorms embedded in a cloud band with the front bringing with it the risk of heavy rainfall.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
- Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
- If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
- Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.
- After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.
- Unplug computers and appliances.
- Avoid using the phone during the storm.
- Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
- Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
The next warning is due to be issued by 4:25 pm
