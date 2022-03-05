Loss of childhood hero hits home

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

I was nine years old when Shane Warne made his inauspicious Test debut, and 24 when he eventually retired as one of the game's greats. For the 15 years in between, watching Warne bowl was appointment viewing whether he was playing in Australia or overseas, in Tests or one-day internationals. The anticipation of Warne being introduced into the attack would build as each over from the fast bowlers passed until finally the captain threw him the ball. From there it was pure theatre. Warne had a magic and magnetism about him that no cricketer since - and very few athletes full stop - possessed. My interest in cricket mainly manifested in observation as opposed to participation, but I did always look forward to testing myself in the backyard on Christmas Day. One year, sometime in the mid-90s at the height of Warne-mania, I was at the crease and taking my innings way too seriously - as I was prone to doing with most things at that age. I'd seen off everything my opponents (relatives) could throw at me - literally in the case of one of my cousins, whose tactic of pegging 'bean balls' at my head was admittedly unsettling, but ultimately ineffectual. Unappreciative of my careful, disciplined innings that Christmas Day, uncle Roger bellowed to his son: 'Bowl him the flipper, Phil!". Wait, what? The flipper? My mind raced. The flipper was, of course, one of Warne's most destructive variations, but it was very difficult to bowl. And Richie Benaud had said on my Wide World of Sports cricket coaching video tape that you shouldn't bowl the flipper until you'd finished growing and your muscles and tendons had hardened. Phil hadn't finished growing! He was the same age me! His tendons hadn't hardened! Listen to Richie, Phil! Listen to Richie! But, perhaps for the last time in his life, Phil listened to his dad. He bowled the flipper and, like so many batsmen who faced Warne, I played back to the straight, skidding delivery and was bowled. As I reluctantly handed over the bat I resolved to return next Christmas armed with a flipper of my own and exact my revenge. I never did learn to bowl the flipper, but boy did I enjoy watching Warne bowl. While the relationship between fan (me) and cricketer (Warne) would be sorely tested at times as the years passed, there is no denying the impact he had on my impressionable mind back in the mid-90s. Losing a childhood hero hurts and yesterday was a sad day for me and the millions of cricket fans around the world on which he left an indelible mark. Thanks for the memories Warnie, there will never be another like you. Ross Tyson, editor