Lake Albert residents near a proposed church meeting hall plan to again voice their concerns about the development to Wagga councillors if its application goes to another vote. Last month, Wagga councillors approved an application by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church for a $250,000 meeting hall at 53 Gregadoo Road, despite more than 20 objections from nearby residents. Councillors are now likely to rescind the approval on Monday and vote again on the development application in order to get around a conflict of interest issue. Lakehaven resident Andrew Behan said he had nothing against the Plymouth Brethren church but he wanted any developments to comply with the council's Local Environmental Plan. "We absolutely will be exercising our right to state our objections to the council on Monday night," Mr Behan said. "From the perspective of the objectors, we think this development is now mired on controversy and, as we have said all along, it simply does not comply with the council's own legislated policy requirements. The plan to move the rescission motion was triggered by Councillor Rod Kendall failing to declare a conflict of interest involving landownership and one of the applicants behind the proposal. Cr Kendall said he made a mistake and believed at the time that he did not have conflict of interest. Wagga property trustee for the Plymouth Brethren, Carl Napier, said the church was disappointed by the likelihood of having to argue its case again. "We are somewhat disappointed but at the same time we feel we have a strong case. Council have recommended in their report that the development application be approved," Mr Napier said. "One of our concerns is that we work with everyone concerned, that we work with the opposers as much as we can and the most important thing for us is that we comply with the council's legislation and requirements." Multiple Gregadoo road residents attended last month's council meeting to argue in person to councillors that the hall would be out of place and its 50-person capacity would be disruptive to the residential street. "We are in a large lot rural residential zone and the applicants are planning to use that facility in two hour-long blocks, one of those is at 6am on a Sunday in a rural area," Mr Behan said. "The neighbours next door are obviously going to have impacts from that. It's about intrusion on our residential amenity." Plymouth Brethren has stated that it planned to used the building for quiet reflection and prayer twice a week. Cr Kendall has said he would leave the chamber if the development application was debated again and he was seeking advice as to whether he could vote on the rescission motion. The vote to approve the hall last month last month was close with five councillors voting in favour of the development application, including Cr Kendall, and four against. "It is a concern, losing one positive vote, and at the same time we respect Cr Kendall's decision and we think he has made the right decision," Mr Napier said. "Obviously we will be very relieved if it does go through for the third time."

