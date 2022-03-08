Talented, unique, capable

Fitzpatricks Real Estate is celebrating the unique, talented and capable women on their team this International Women's Day. From the dedicated team of 44 approximately 70 per cent are women. They work across multiple departments including sales, property management, commercial, marketing and general management. The team is full of "superstar" women, many of whom juggle their career with motherhood. "As a director, sales consultant and a mum, life is busy," director and sales agent Helen Woodhouse said. "For me, staying organised and having great routines and schedules is the only way we get through each week." Helen is a role model for many, starting off as a sales agent, becoming a mum and working her way to being named a director of the business in 2016. Women sometimes find themselves doubting whether they can maintain a full-time career as well as taking on the responsibilities being a mum brings, especially when many industries are dominated by men. "Confidence is as important as competence," Helen said. "We just need to be more confident in what we do. Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will. "Women are clearly competent leaders and there is no reason women can't succeed in any male-dominated industry." Another integral team member is Sonia Greentree, head of property management. Beginning her real estate career in 2004, Sonia has built a reputation for exceptional communication and unwavering commitment to clients and securing them the best possible outcome for their property. Often one of the first to arrive at the office each morning, Sonia's dedication extends to the whole team and she is always there to show her support. The Fitzpatricks team wouldn't be complete without property investment consultant Lazetta Gaffney who consistently brightens the office. Starting as a receptionist, Lazetta worked her way through property management and into her current role, where she uses her invaluable experience and wealth of knowledge to walk investors through all the processes involved in setting up their investment property. Lazetta prioritises her clients and aims to maximise their returns and equip them with the right tools and information to make the best decisions for their investment. The staff are what makes Fitzpatricks special. "We all enjoy working within the community, and meeting new people," Helen said. "Across the board, we strive for excellence and embrace the highest standards of expertise, professionalism and integrity." When Fitzpatricks Real Estate opened its doors in 1950 on Fitzmaurice Street, founder Geoff Fitzpatrick had a vision to provide the community of Wagga with a first-class real estate service.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/f3212b0d-c339-4d95-a6ef-059fff810dbe.jpg/r12_285_5460_3363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

