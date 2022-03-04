sport, local-sport, diocesan, carnival, swimming, wagga, albury, ruby cooper, age champions, lewis kreutzberger

ALBURY schools came out on top at this week's Wagga Diocesan swimming carnival. Between St Anne's North Albury and Trinity Anglican College, the two schools produced five out of the six age champions for the day. The Riverina Anglican College's Ruby Cooper proved the only exception, taking out the 11 years girls title at Oasis Regional Aquatic Centre on Wednesday. Cooper proved the dominant force in her division, finishing 18 points clear of Mater Dei Primary School's Ellie Swann to take the title. There were no records broken on the day but Wagga Diocesan's Anthony Hood said it was still a terrific day's competition. "It was very competitive and we had a lot of talented swimmers in action," Hood said. Juniors: Emmi De Mamiel and Max Hall 11 years: Ruby Cooper and Cooper Scott Seniors: Eva Vaccaro and Lewis Kreutzberger

