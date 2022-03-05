community,

The ever-popular Silver Circle series of daytime concerts are back! From Sydney to London's West End to the depths of the South African jungle, Rhonda Burchmore has endeared herself into the hearts of all Australians. With a smile that could light up the Sydney Opera House and a career spanning over 35 years, this vivacious, flame-haired beauty continues to turn heads wherever she goes and draws thunderous applause wherever she performs. Rhonda will delight you with some of her favourite tunes accompanied by the incomparable Jack Earle. We are thrilled to welcome Rhonda Burchmore to Wagga Wagga to perform on our stage in April. Rhonda's will be the first of three Silver Circle shows on offer in 2022 at the Civic Theatre. All are taking place at 11am, with a complimentary morning tea served before each show. The demand for daytime shows is always high and this first concert will be popular, so get your tickets early to avoid missing out. RHONDA BURCHMORE IN CONCERT with Jack Earle WEDNESDAY 20 APRIL | 11am Complimentary morning tea before the show TICKETS: $25 (Or redeem your Discover NSW voucher and get your tickets for free - just pay the transaction fee) This is just the beginning of the daytime entertainment available at the theatre this year. The remaining 2022 Silver Circle shows include: 'It Takes Two', starring Wagga's own Karla Hillam and Jonathan Guthrie Jones - Wednesday, June 22. '70s Unplugged', celebrating the music of the coolest decade of our lives - Wednesday, October 12. Discounted tickets are available for those of you who would like to plan your year of entertainment and come along to all three shows. You will pay only $20 for each ticket. You can find out more about these shows and book your tickets at www.civictheatre.com.au or contact the box office from 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday, on 6926 9688.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/3071e15e-85fc-49c7-8b41-8f797791ac62.jpg/r0_263_2806_1848_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg