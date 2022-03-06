comment,

Liverpool High taught me the value of having powerful friends. I learnt how to avoid trouble, how to keep away from situations where a fight could develop, and of course, how to escape the situation if picked on. But the most important lesson was to have powerful friends, mates who would come to my aid if things went bad. School life readies us for the real world. Nations, too, need powerful friends who care enough to step in when help is needed. On the world stage, that is what we are seeing in Ukraine. The bully has guessed that their friends are weak, and weakness quickly leads to a fight. Russia looked around. Joe Biden doesn't know what day it is. America is hopelessly divided internally. Boris Johnson is fighting for his own political existence. Germany has changed government and is dependent on Russian oil and gas, where once they had their own coal and nuclear energy. Ukraine is like a little boy being picked on. The Ukrainian people thought it was funny to elect a popular television comedian for President. Volodymyr Zelensky had no political experience, no close friends on the international stage, and now that things have turned bad, no real negotiation skills to get his country out of this mess. Ukrainian citizens know what to expect from Russia. At Liverpool High, we had a steady stream of migrant and refugee boys enrolling throughout the year. I have mentioned in previous columns how the Deputy Principal would come to the door and ask who would like to take this new kid under his wing. I sat with a German mate until the Intermediate Certificate. Soon we had a number of guys from Hungary who had fled the Russians. These New Australians (as migrants were called in those days) learnt to speak English very quickly. Many told horrible stories about Russian cruelty and destruction. Not many years before, Australia had witnessed the Petrov Affair. In 1970, I went out with a young lady from Estonia. Her father had died when she was only two. Her mother was accepted by Australia as a refugee with two young children. What I didn't understand at first was why my girlfriend was so quiet whenever something about Russia was mentioned. Then, listening to her mother in her gentle voice tell about the treatment Estonians received at the hands of Russian forces, I discovered that Estonia at the time my girlfriend was born had been invaded by Russia. Estonia was a Soviet Republic for 50 years until 1991. Little wonder previously occupied nations are on edge. As Jonatan Vseviov, Estonia's ambassador to the United States, said in relation to Russian aggression in Ukraine: "We managed to keep the flame of freedom alive. This flame will prevail in Ukraine as well." Vseviov went on to say, "What provokes Putin is weakness. If we take a step back in the face of aggression, the aggressor will take a step forward." Liverpool High school fights taught me that. Estonian President Alar Karis said that although there was no direct threat to Estonia, he was worried about the thousands of Russian troops being sent to Belarus for snap military exercises. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania share a common border with Russia - like Ukraine. The whole of Europe is nervous. Denmark has mobilised troops, a combat battalion of 700-800 soldiers ready to join NATO troops at short notice. No one wants war, but no nation will stand by and watch a neighbour being trampled. Australia has lessons to learn. China is extending its influence in our region. Loans that poor nations will never be able to repay. Chinese naval ports in our neighbourhood. Recent activity in the Solomons is a good example - Chinese money buying off politicians when the pro-Chinese government was threatened. Meanwhile, John Kerry, former secretary of state and Joe Biden's hand-picked Special Envoy on Climate Change, has a grip on the real issues. He warned that there would be "a massive emissions consequence to the war". Kerry said he hoped Vladimir Putin would 'stay on track' with fighting climate change while fighting the Ukrainians. Ukrainians will be happy to know they have America's support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/cb2dacd4-374a-459a-86b4-7fa77bd95f84.jpg/r0_282_5600_3446_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg