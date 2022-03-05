news, local-news,

I refer to a statement made by former deputy prime minister Michael McCormack ("Major issues", The Daily Advertiser, February 28). In relation to Mr McCormack, the article states: "He also warned those pushing for the federal anti-corruption commission that some proposals for such a bill could lead to decisions being made by 'faceless Canberra bureaucrats' rather than elected officials." Come on, Mr McCormack, ministers don't make decisions in the real world. Those faceless people make the decisions whilst the minister is doing other things. A simple example is the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Reference Committee which investigated the "accuracy of information provided to Defence Force Retirement and Death (DFRDB) members". The committee's 79-page report was issued in July 2021. It is no surprise that the Department of Defence submission to the committee was signed by two faceless bureaucrats, the Secretary of Defence and the Chief of the Defence Force. And what a submission it was. It contained misleading information that was bought to the attention of the Ministers for Defence, Defence Personnel and the Senate committee. But alas, nobody did anything. The Coalition promised there would be an integrity commission, Member for Indi Helen Haines has pursued this issue with vigor. But maybe she has also run into the faceless bureaucrats. If we had an integrity commission, would that mean our elected members and senators would have to do what they are paid to do? READ MORE LETTERS: LETTERS: The high price of being led by ego-driven leaders LETTERS: There are huge winners here, including arms dealers LETTERS: It's crucial that we defend the rights of individuals LETTERS: Candidates need to explain their approach to security The survey of regional voters detailed in The Daily Advertiser (February 28) had some interesting results. Out of over 7200 responses, the leading one was a vote of 3162 regarding environment climate change. I wonder if environment and climate change had been separate items (which is how many people view the topics), just where on the list they would have appeared. Second came health, 2262, followed by leadership at 1933. However, a more telling result would be if two very similar and closely related topics further down the list were combined, namely household cost of living, and housing affordability, giving a result of 2115 - immediately after health. Given that any such survey is an opportunity for any activist to promote their cause, and they ensure they respond, one often needs to view the top results with a mildly jaundiced eye. Most of the population just gets on with daily work. Surveys of public opinion pre-election regularly put health as the top concern, been the same for many years, both state and federal elections. Then comes cost of living and housing. Seems a more legitimate and likely result than the one the Australian Community Media survey has provided. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

