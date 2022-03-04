news, local-news,

LOCAL fundraisers pushing to find a cure for the same extremely rare neurological disease which leaves its victims immunocompromised and with a life expectancy of 25-years have united forces. Wagga Marketplace Woolworths' Family Champion Samijo Fischer has been driving the local fundraising efforts for BrAshA-T, a not-for-profit charity raising funds for Ataxia-telangiectasia (A-T). Woolworths began raising funds for A-T in honour of a Sydney store manager whose child was diagnosed with the *genetic* disease. Ms Fischer's local fundraising led her to link up with Wagga mum Carly Millar who is also raising funds for A-T through Wagga Wagga Takes 2 in honour of her children Charlie, 8, and Zara, 5, both who also suffer from A-T. "*Ultimately we need* a cure, it's a race against the clock," Mrs Millar said. Charlie, who was diagnosed at the age 2, and little sister Zara will be taking part in a world-first trial that aims to slow down the progression of the disease. The trial will commence on March 15 and will run for 14 months. The pair currently have to travel to Brisbane to receive treatment from a specialist team. Ms Millar said she is thankful to see such a big company like Woolworths helping to raise awareness around the disease. IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Millar said it is important for people to know about the condition which often goes unseen at first. "You *believe* you are going home from hospital with a healthy baby," she said. Ms Millar said it wasn't until Charlie began getting regular chest infections and pneumonia and *was wobbly on his feet* that she realised something more could be at play with her little boy. "*Charlie are Zara are just 2* of the 40 kids in Australia who have A-T," Mrs Millar said. Ms Fischer asked Charlie and Zara to both paint a picture each in which she will sell through an online fundraising auction through the BrAshA-T website. Zara's picture included to purple hearts which match the BrAshA-T logo and her family. Charlie's picture is a wash of vibrant and happy colours. The funds will go towards research and finding a cure for A-T. Ms Fischer said she was happy to be able to do her part in giving back to the community even though many people wouldn't know someone with A-T due to is rarity. "I was all on board with the in-store fundraising, which a lot of our members are participating in, but I had this idea to take it externally," she said. "I had this fun idea to reach out to the kids and get them to contribute some paintings to auction off." Each Woolworths store has a goal of raising $1000 for A-T, which most, including the Wagga Marketplace Woolworths, have already surpassed. "We were at the top of the ladder, but Griffith recently had a couple of big fundraisers so they're ahead of us now," Ms Fischer said.

