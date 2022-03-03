newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tumut halfback Jordan Anderson is looking to relish his call up to the Riverina side. Anderson comes into the team to tackle Illawarra South Coast at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday to replace injured playmaker Nathan Rose. Rose had a big impact as the Bulls got their campaign off to a winning start on Sunday however coach Luff is confident Anderson is the right man to replace him. "I've only ever played against Jordy and haven't been on his side but he just seems like a bit of a calming influence, he has a great tackling game and he brings a lot of aggression," Luff said. "He's also got a good short kicking game and is as solid as a rock. "You know what you are going to get for him and he won't take a backward step. He'll give 100 per cent." Anderson is looking forward to being part of the squad, even though he will have little preparation with the side. "I'm excited to represent Tumut playing for Riverina," Anderson said. "I definitely thought one of the other guys might have got the call first .... so it was definitely a big shock when he called me up." READ MORE Despite the limited preparation, Anderson has had some football under his belt in Tumut's Pub Nines. And it won't be a completely foreign experience for Anderson with Blues teammates Brayden Draber and Zac Masters also playing on the left side. Luff expects Derek Hay to have most of the playmaking duties. "Really it's a half either side but Jordy will wear the six," he said. "I'll get Derek to lead around the side and with Jordy being brought into the side so late will probably take more of a backward step and control that left side of the ruck. "Defensively it will be good as he'll have Braydo outside him and he's a good defensive half. "They will be up against a good centre this week (Ryan James)." It is the only change to the side from last week's win over Macarthur Wests Tigers. Just like last year Illawarra South Coast are yet to start their campaign due to wet weather and Luff hopes the Bulls can once again take advantage.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/5013cd08-ea1a-48cd-a036-751cf4f4889b.jpg/r0_125_2461_1515_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg