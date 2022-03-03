Double Mint eyes off next win at Wagga

sport, local-sport,

Double Mint is looking to add to her impressive record at Wagga on Friday. After taking five starts to break her maiden, Double Mint has really gone on with the job and now she's chasing a fourth straight win in the Speed Star 1-4 Wins Final (525m). Double Mint brought up her hat-trick in last week's heat, to bring her record to four wins and three placings from nine starts for North Wagga trainer Peter Cowell. She's also come up with the coveted one box after leading from box two last week and she's yet to taste defeat after finding the top early. However Double Mint was not the fastest qualifier after clocking a new best of 30.40 seconds last week. Instead that honour goes to Robert Le Sueur's Curator who ran 30.15 in his first run at the track. READ MORE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/0af979dd-c555-47c9-891f-aaf433631ae5.jpg/r7_144_2945_1804_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg