South Wagga are looking to defy the season's trend, and a less than ideal weather forecast, to be the first team into this year's grand final. The premiers are looking to snap a four-match losing streak, across all formats, against the only team to get the better of them so far this season - Wagga City - in the semi-final at McPherson Oval on Saturday. South Wagga were removed from top spot on the ladder for the first time all season by Wagga City a fortnight ago and with rain forecast hope it doesn't prove even more costly. Captain Luke Gerhard is looking to maintain the pressure after letting a number of opportunities slip in their most recent encounter. He believes it's the key to changing their fortunes. "Going off the last time we played them we started well and then just lost a clump of wickets through the middle so it's about looking to build some more partnerships through the middle if we can get off to a good start like we did last time," Gerhard said. "We need more contributors across the board and then we dropped six catches against them last time so we definitely need to take our chances when it comes." READ MORE Both sides come into the clash unchanged for their wins last week. It is a first that has happened all season for the Blues this season with Brayden Ambler fresh off a century after missing their latest loss to the Cats. Wagga City have the advantage of progressing straight through to the grand final if the forecast 10-20 millimetres arrives. However Cats captain-coach Josh Thompson wants to earn their spot on Saturday. "We want to play the game, we want to get into it and we always enjoy the challenge of South Wagga," Thompson said. "They are the best cricket games you can get in the season and being finals there is always something to play for. Thompson is once again looking for his bowling attack to fire after the Blues chased down St Michaels' 9-203 inside 31 overs last week to hit back from their loss in impressive fashion. He's very wary of their firepower at the top with Ambler and Smeeth forming an explosive combination. "They've got a really strong batting line up and the key to beating them is to minimise how many runs they can get," Thompson said. "We've done that in the last couple of games."

