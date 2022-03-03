news, local-news,

WAGGA'S top paramedics and emergency rescue personnel have been dispatched to various locations across the state to assist with the persistent emergency flooding that has unfolded in recent days. Wagga special operations paramedic Simon Parr and paramedic Mark Stevenson are currently on standby in Bega Valley, in the state's south-east, and will remain so for the next several days. The powerhouse-duo were sought out to assist in emergency situations given the extensive training they have undergone. A special operations paramedic has to undergo rigorous, initial, and ongoing training to prepare them to safely access, treat and extricate patients in environments that would be deemed hazardous for normal paramedical operations. "We were sent down as part of a larger contingent," Mr Parr said. "We're on standby at the moment for any water incidences and rescues." The pair will remain on standby in Bega Valley for the coming days as more rainfall is being forecast for Bega by the Bureau of Meteorology. "Mark and I will be here until Sunday," Mr Parr said. IN OTHER NEWS: "There is a possibility it will be extended or they could send another [Wagga] team out if required." The skilled duo is yet to be called out to assist with a water rescue but they are remaining prepared for any emergency situations which may arise. "We arrived at the tail-end of the weather in Bega, so there's not too much action here yet," Mr Parr said. "There was a rescue [on Wednesday] down at Kangaroo Valley, a paramedic had to abseil down to the person." Mr Parr said members from the Wagga Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) have also been dispatched to Bega and are remaining on standby. "I met a guy from the Wagga VRA last night actually," he said. "I presume there are also personnel from the Wagga SES here too. "It's all hands on deck." A spokesperson attached to the State Emergency Service (SES) Southern Operations unit said there is currently Wagga SES personnel on standby in several locations across the state to assist with the unprecedented flooding. "We currently have Wagga personnel in Maitland, Lismore, Hawkesbury and Goulburn," the spokesperson said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/2cbe0030-ad77-4f69-97fd-180dd4fe16e7.jpg/r2_0_1200_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg