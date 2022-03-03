news, local-news,

A new one-stop-shop for local veterans and their families seeking support is set to officially open its doors this month in Wagga's main street. The new Riverina Veteran Wellbeing Centre on Baylis Street is the second of its kind to be opened by RSL LifeCare, following on from its first hub in Nowra. The centre will work to deliver a range of services to veterans, those currently serving and their families, with everything from physical and mental health support, claims and advocacy, education, employment, housing and financial assistance. Although the centre won't officially open until March 23, manager Charlotte Webb said demand has been so huge that she is already welcoming people through the front doors in need of assistance. "We needed to open the doors because I had people knocking on the doors all the time," she said. "People were yelling out for it." Ms Webb is a reservist and is also married to a current serving member, so understands first-hand how difficult and overwhelming it can be to seek support as a defence family. "I know how hard it is to not understand how it all works and not understand how many people that are out there to help you," she said. "One of the things I was very excited about taking on this role [is] to be able to give people that help when they have no idea where to go; it's amazing." IN OTHER NEWS: The centre, run by RSL LifeCare, will work in partnership with veteran-related organisations across Wagga such as RSL sub-Branches, Open Arms, Soldier On and Kookaburra Kids to assist local veterans and their families as required. "The great thing about this is that we are able to bring everyone together and create that welcoming environment, not just for us but for all the other organisations that are working with us," Ms Webb said. The new centre will be officially launched on March 23 with an event at Wagga's Victory Memorial Gardens. Starting at 10am, the community will be able to witness the launch and take part in a range of activities from the Kapooka Neighbourhood House, Invictus Australia and more. "It's more a celebration of the veteran community and the help that's now here and how we all link together," Ms Webb said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/59a0f89b-8bcd-494c-a07d-7787667de412.jpg/r0_457_4032_2735_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg