Success in learning, growing and establishing a foundation that acts a springboard for life beyond school is key to education at Wagga Christian College. "Our students are given opportunities and a supportive environment where they can find their place in the world," principal Phillip Wilson said. "The enabling of students to identify and grow their unique gifts so they can be the best they can be is foremost in all the staff at the College seek to achieve. "Whether students are winning National STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Maths) competitions or local art awards or completing their work on time and to the best of their ability, our staff are committed to working with each student growing their capabilities. "The results of the care and mentorship students receive are evident in the public acknowledgement of our student's capabilities." The College community is excited to celebrate with senior art students from the class of 2021 who have been awarded first, second and third places in the art competition, A Look Through Our Eyes, A COVID Experience, with an exhibition opening next Saturday at the Curious Rabbit. Confirmation of winning the state STEM competition, SUBS in Schools, was another highlight and comes close on the heels of winning the National 2020/2021 4x4 in Schools Technology Challenge. Amy Combs, College Captain 2022, has benefited from the experience of leading these award-winning STEM teams. Opportunities to grow leadership qualities at the College have allowed Amy to develop from a year five student with an interest in STEM to a final-year student with a wealth of team building experience, industry connections and strong leadership skills. "I have benefited from the support I have received from teachers, senior students and industry mentors," Amy said. "Being part of STEM competitions has provided a means of connection with students in different year groups as well as facilitating practical skills which will benefit me post school. "Winning the National STEM Challenge was made possible through the mentorship of key industry groups and I have learnt the value of sharing knowledge, the importance of working together, valuing an individual's skills and being a life-long learner. "The privilege of now being able to mentor younger students offers me the opportunity to serve and give back to the student body." At WWCC a student's individual success is impacted by the strong source of knowledge and expertise available to them through their schooling. Close connection across the community, industry stakeholders and experts helps each student succeed.

Close connections enables success for students at Wagga Christian College

"The privilege of now being able to mentor younger students offers me the opportunity to serve and give back to the student body." At WWCC a student's individual success is impacted by the strong source of knowledge and expertise available to them through their schooling. Close connection across the community, industry stakeholders and experts helps each student succeed.