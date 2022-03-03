sport, local-sport,

The Bushsows appear set for a resurgence on the netball court this season with a mountain of talent at the club's door following the resumption of university life. Charles Sturt University vice-president Holly Judd said after two years of major campus interruptions due to COVID, they've had interest from 70-odd players, and counting, for their Farrer League netball trials. "Last year, a lot of first years didn't even come. So this year it's pretty much like having two first year intakes at once," Judd said. "We think it's a record. There's over 70 girls interested. It's a bit full on!" CSU's A Grade will again be led by the experienced Kirsty Lowe. The club is confident they'll be strong through the grades and Judd said there's a positive feeling around the university community. "I think we'll be strong over all grades. There's a lot of new talent coming through and I think we'll be competitive this year like we were last year," Judd said. "It is pretty exciting. With a lot of first years, it feels like a new generation coming through and gives you confidence for the next few years that we'll have good numbers." The Bushsows are halfway through their trials. A COVID outbreak around the university has kept many in isolation this week, meaning the selection opportunities will be extended through next week. "Because COVID has hit the campus, we are making next week another lot of trials," Judd said. "There were 20 to 30 girls who couldn't come this week so that's made it really hard for selections. "I've had three people message me already today asking about trials. There's probably three to five people a day still asking, so it's a bit overwhelming. "And we'll have girls just turn up because they hear about the trials." Judd stopped short of declaring that the 'Sows will be a Farrer League powerhouse this year. She said the real excitement is in seeing the university club getting back to normal operation, and what that means for their long term health. "I don't know about a powerhouse but we'll be pretty strong. We'll be up there hopefully, just from the talent we've seen," Judd said. "It is really good because the more new people the more people around the club and hopefully this helps us grow and be more sustainable for the next couple of years."

