Wagga residents can expect minor flooding as dam releases and more rain upstream cause the Murrumbidgee River to rise. The Murrumbidgee recorded a height of 3.37m at Wagga Thursday afternoon, up 0.8m over the last 24 hours. WaterNSW has steadily increased the flow of water through the Burrinjuck, Blowering and Wyangala dams as widespread rainfall continues to fall across NSW. Burrinjuck Dam, at the headwaters of the Murrumbidgee, is currently releasing 25 gigalitres per day but that is likely to be reduced this afternoon, according to a WaterNSW spokesperson. The Dam is currently at 91.4 per cent capacity with more rain forecast this weekend. Rainfall over the last 24 hours was on the lower end of the Bureau of Meteorology's forecast. There is currently no emergency warning. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/163896825/3b010ea6-cc46-40ed-9cef-bf73759be32e.jpeg/r1_0_647_365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg