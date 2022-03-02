news, local-news,

Riverina Police District has appealed for information over an incident in which a shotgun was fired at homes in two Wagga suburbs. Police have released CCTV footage of what appears to be a dual-cab utility vehicle leaving the scene of one of the incidents. "About 3:00 am on Sunday December 5, 2021 unknown persons fired a shotgun into the front of two residential address in Tolland and Mount Austin," a Riverina Police District statement said. "The investigation is being conducted under strike Force Morag. "As inquiries continue, and Police are urging anyone with information - or who recognises the vehicle in the footage - to contact Wagga Police Station on 6922 2599 and request to speak with the Wagga detectives." Persons with information about the incident can also call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go online to nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

