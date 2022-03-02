sport, local-sport, karate, wagga, jamilah, sawal, safiah, shinwa-kai, club, medals

WAGGA karate student Jamilah Sawal has returned from her first competition in 10 months with two medals. Jamilah and her twin sister Safiah travelled to Sydney to represent Wagga in the All Styles Karate Championships. The pair, who are members of Wagga's Shinwa-Kai Karate Club, were competing in their first competition sine May last year due to COVID-19. Jamilah claimed the bronze medal in the Cadet 14-15 years Kata event, and went one better for silver in the Cadet 14-15 years (+54kg) Kumite. In the kumite event, Jamilah took on taller opponents but showed plenty of courage to earn silver. "She was happy to win her first bout. However, her second opponent was tougher to beat and she lose to a better fighter," Sawal Salleh said. "Although she was quite nervous facing opponents who seem formidable, she was able to pick her courage up and gave her all." Safiah also competed in the kata event, where she won her first round but lose her second. She was also unable to win her second repechange round for the bronze medal, going down 2-1 on judges' votes. Sawal said the competition was a great experience for the Wagga students. "The club encourages students to participate in competitions where the students will experience and learn how to face and manage their nerves, anxiety and fear in a safe environment," he said. "Accepting losses in competitions is part of the learning processes and character development which students would experience and strive to better themselves for the next competition."

