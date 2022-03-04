comment,

Last weekend was the eighth year of publication for Melbourne's The Saturday Paper and it has been quality journalism all the way. Many of the Australian media's pathetic excuses as purveyors of news and investigation, particularly those from the commercial television and radio outlets, as Professor John Hewson, of the ANU Crawford School of Public Policy (and former Liberal Opposition Leader) described in his TSP column last Saturday, "is saturated with innumerable agendas; exaggerated claims and assertions by parties and candidates; scare campaigns in what are very challenging circumstances, both here and overseas; advertising that ranges from less than informative to subliminal". "Facts and policy substance are giving way to emotion and sentiment. Our national interests are either ignored or compromised by almost every utterance. So many people have been left behind. Many of our politicians seem to have lost touch with their committees and communities, placing their personal career objectives above those they were elected to represent". Hewson saved a special salvo for Sky News, which he said had become simply a 24- hour advertisement for the Liberal Party when what the Libs, in particular, need is a huge dose of pre-selection grit - turf out the tired, dubious, has-beens of the past. It's not a new suggestion. A Liberal Party member at the time told this column pre-selection has been bad for years. If it has been bad for the LP, how bad has it been deteriorating for the ALP and Nationals? Hewson ended his column with this: "The average voter is naturally bewildered, with honesty and policy substance the likely first casualties of what is shaping up as a particularly dirty, dishonest and increasing shrill election campaign". That pretty well sums things up. The current Australian major parties appear to not have a skerrick of knowledge about what Australians have listed as the key factors in election play. We shall enlighten them - aged care, welfare, lower-income issues, health, public education and public service, plus the rising costs of living and the insecurity of full-time jobs. The major parties simply do not care about "The Forgotten People", but it is those people who back up Hewson's concern for what Sir Robert Gordon Menzies once called them (in fact, on May 22, 1942, 80 years ago) and which, interestingly, is one day after the last possible date this year's election can be held - May 21. Menzies wrote in 1942 that he was referring to the forgotten class; "the time has come to say something about them - the middle class - who, properly regarded, represent the backbone of this country. They are the strivers, the planners and the ambitious ones. All too often the ones ignored by governments". Not that Australia is on its own. Julian Cribb, writing in The Canberra Times last Saturday, referred to: "Mass delusion is a very real problem, perhaps the deadliest pandemic ever to strike humanity, which is the plague of deliberate misinformation, mass delusion and unfounded beliefs which is engulfing society". "Whether generated by the fossil-fuel lobby, certain media or other corporate interests, the anti-vaccine lobby; religious fanatics; politicians; ideological extremists, well-meaning simpletons or nutcase conspiracists, a global deluge of utter nonsense is rapidly inundating the human species". Getting back to Menzies' speech of 1942, it is this paragraph that today's "forgotten people" need to consider as our election closes: "I do not believe that the real life of this nation is to be found either in great luxury hotels and the petty gossip of so-called fashionable suburbs, or the officialdom of organised masses. It is to be found in the homes of people who are nameless and unadvertised. The home is the foundation of sanity, its health determines the health of society as a whole". In recent days, I have had messages with a recurring theme from readers across the nation. One was from a former Liberal Party member, who believes this coming election "will determine if voters claiming to want ordinary Australians standing up to try and do something extraordinary for their country are true to their word when it comes to ballot box tick". Another was from Bruce Hedditch, who told the ABC's Landline program of the success his home city of Bowen was having in attracting development and growth but how much more can, should and needs to be done for the whole of regional Australia if our nation is to do the same. Bruce shares the column's view that future development in Australia must be regional, not metropolitan. This is why the coming election is crucial when it comes to the "ballot box tick".

