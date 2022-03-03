news, local-news,

Two of Wagga's brightest young stars have been named finalists in the NSW Women of the Year Awards, in recognition of their passionate work for the community. Karin Rezkalla has been nominated for her creation of Phenomewomen, an online community for young women across the world to share ideas. The Riverina Anglican College student said she was honoured to be named a finalist and to have her efforts recognised. "I'm very excited and looking forward to meeting all the other finalists and learning from them," she said. Karin was nominated for the 2022 'One to Watch' award, which recognises girls and young women aged seven to 17 who demonstrate a single act or ongoing acts of courage, strength, determination and kindness to help and support others. IN OTHER NEWS: Also in the running for the same award is passionate youngster Ariba Omar, who is being recognised for her work with the Cancer Council, MS Readathon and Variety's Hair with Heart. Ariba said she was incredibly proud to receive the nomination but also aware of the responsibility it comes with. "I will make sure that I will make the Wagga Wagga community proud, today, tomorrow, and always," she said. The pair will both be heading up to Sydney for the awards ceremony on Wednesday, March 9. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/8661e38a-c1dc-4bcd-9039-c24e163ee24b.png/r6_0_1599_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg