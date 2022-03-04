news, property,

Bed 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3 This original 1950s home has been renovated with modern quality, style and comfort in mind while maintaining period features. Original period features include stunning ornate ceilings, picture rails, period light fittings, double-hung windows and restored wood floors. "The meticulous attention-to-detail throughout will impress, nothing has been omitted from this stunning transformation," selling agent Paul Irvine said. The expansive kitchen offers masses of cabinetry, butler's pantry with sinks, stone bench tops and a five-star 900mm gas oven. The room is drenched in natural light from a series of double-hung sash windows and French doors. Natural light is also a feature in the family living area which effortlessly flows onto the paved outdoor entertainment space through French doors and a separate dining zone. The formal lounge oozes character and charm with an open fireplace and feature chandelier. There are four bedrooms all with new built-in robes and the main offers a stunning ensuite with dual vanity. The oversized laundry has access to the single lock-up remote garage, plus side access to a secure oversized double remote garage and under-house storage. Also underneath offers a huge wine cellar. Upstairs be surprised by the hidden loft comprising two rooms which are fully air conditioned. Daiken Ducted reverse-cycle heating and cooling throughout the home has all seasons covered. Outside offers beautifully landscaped low-maintenance gardens and an in-ground sprinkler system. There's also a full solar package.

