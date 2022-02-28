news, local-news,

Residents in parts of the Riverina have been warned to prepare for potential thunderstorms with intense rainfall and damaging winds on Monday evening. North-eastern NSW around Lismore will continue to face life-threatening flood conditions and the Snowy Mountains around Jindabyne could be affected by flash-flooding and landslides on Monday night. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for western parts of the Riverina including Hay and Deniliquin. Severe thunderstorms are continuing in northwestern parts of the state in a humid airmass supported by an upper cut-off low over South Australia. Thunderstorms are also forming across central and south-eastern parts. Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Central West Slopes and Plains, Riverina, Lower Western and Upper Western districts. Locations which may be affected include Deniliquin, Hay, Cobar, Bourke, Ivanhoe and Balranald. The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

