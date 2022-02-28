Thunderstorm weather warning for rainfall and damaging winds in Riverina around Hay and Deniliquin
Residents in parts of the Riverina have been warned to prepare for potential thunderstorms with intense rainfall and damaging winds on Monday evening.
North-eastern NSW around Lismore will continue to face life-threatening flood conditions and the Snowy Mountains around Jindabyne could be affected by flash-flooding and landslides on Monday night.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for western parts of the Riverina including Hay and Deniliquin.
Severe thunderstorms are continuing in northwestern parts of the state in a humid airmass supported by an upper cut-off low over South Australia.
Thunderstorms are also forming across central and south-eastern parts.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Central West Slopes and Plains, Riverina, Lower Western and Upper Western districts.
Locations which may be affected include Deniliquin, Hay, Cobar, Bourke, Ivanhoe and Balranald.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
- Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
- Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.
- Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.
- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
- Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
- If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
- Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.
- After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.
- Unplug computers and appliances.
- Avoid using the phone during the storm.
- Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
- Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
