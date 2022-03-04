news, property,

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2 This beautifully-presented family home is located in the friendly-suburb of Glenfield Park. The property offers gorgeous curb-side appeal with an established lush garden. Offering four spacious bedrooms with built-in robes, the main bedroom is located to the front of the property with a good sized ensuite with large soaking bath. An open-plan living and dining area adjoins the ample kitchen, with granite benchtops and quality appliances. There is an additional family room to the rear of the home which leads out to the covered entertaining area which boasts a large spa and has views of the sparkling in-ground pool. The timeless family bathroom is well appointed, featuring a good-sized shower and bath plus separate toilet. Year round comfort is assured with ducted cooling and gas heating. The secure rear yard also offers a garden shed, perfect for storage or to use as a workshop. The double garage has external access, plus there is automated irrigation, a security system and roller shutters fitted. The home is situated in a quiet and attractive street within close proximity to schools, community spaces including parks and ovals, and it's just a short walk to the conveniences of Southcity Shopping Centre. If you're seeking a quality family home with all the added extras you could desire look no further. The property is open for your viewing pleasure this weekend or arrange your private inspection with selling agent Maddie Watson.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/75816ef9-33df-4483-a93a-8617df00daa3.jpg/r0_102_2000_1232_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg